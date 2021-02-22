In this episode of Third Degree, Elie Honig discusses the unique legacy of Merrick Garland, President Obama’s stymied Supreme Court nominee who will now become President Biden’s attorney general. He also breaks down the biggest decisions facing Garland as he takes the helm at DOJ, ranging from investigating Donald Trump to prosecuting Hunter Biden.

Tune in with Elie every Friday on Third Degree for a conversation with a rotating slate of America’s most impressive law school students.

Elie’s analysis doesn’t end with Third Degree. Sign up to receive the CAFE Brief, a weekly newsletter featuring articles by Elie, a weekly roundup of politically charged legal news, and historical lookbacks that help inform our current political challenges.



Third Degree is produced by CAFE Studios.

Executive Producer: Tamara Sepper; Senior Editorial Producer: Adam Waller; Technical Director: David Tatasciore; Audio and Music Producer: Nat Weiner; Editorial Producers: Sam Ozer-Staton, Noa Azulai.

REFERENCES AND SUPPLEMENTAL MATERIALS: