In this episode of Third Degree, Elie Honig is joined by Harvard Law student and former Trump administration speechwriter Eli Nachmany to discuss the conduct of former DC Acting U.S. Attorney Michael Sherwin and the potential for sedition charges against the Capitol insurrectionists. Plus, Elie tells stories from the legal trenches of his former office, the Southern District of New York.

Join Elie every Monday and Wednesday on Third Degree for a discussion of the urgent legal news making the headlines. Third Degree takes on a bit of a different flavor on Fridays, when Elie speaks with a rotating slate of America’s most impressive law school students, exclusively for members of CAFE Insider.

Third Degree is produced by CAFE Studios.

Executive Producer: Tamara Sepper; Senior Editorial Producer: Adam Waller; Technical Director: David Tatasciore; Audio and Music Producer: Nat Weiner; Editorial Producer: Noa Azulai.

