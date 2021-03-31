In this episode of Third Degree, Elie Honig discusses the new Georgia law restricting voting rights and the possibility of H.R.1 — the sweeping piece of federal voting rights legislation — getting through the Senate.
Third Degree is produced by CAFE Studios.
Executive Producer: Tamara Sepper; Senior Editorial Producer: Adam Waller; Technical Director: David Tatasciore; Audio and Music Producer: Nat Weiner; Editorial Producers: Sam Ozer-Staton, Noa Azulai.
REFERENCES AND SUPPLEMENTAL MATERIALS:
- Georgia Senate Bill 202, Section 33
- U.S. Constitution, Article I, Section 4, Clause 1: Role of the States in Regulating Federal Elections
- H.R.1 – For the People Act of 2021
- Grace Segers, “Biden says Justice Department is “taking a look” at Georgia elections law,” CBS, 3/28/21
- Ian Millhiser, “Chief Justice Roberts’s lifelong crusade against voting rights, explained,” Vox, 9/18/20