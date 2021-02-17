In this episode of Third Degree, Elie Honig discusses a Georgia District Attorney’s criminal investigation into Donald Trump and his allies. He also addresses the downfall of one Trump ally in particular: Rudy Giuliani.
Elie’s analysis doesn’t end with Third Degree. Sign up to receive the CAFE Brief, a weekly newsletter featuring articles by Elie, a weekly roundup of politically charged legal news, and historical lookbacks that help inform our current political challenges.
Third Degree is produced by CAFE Studios.
Executive Producer: Tamara Sepper; Senior Editorial Producer: Adam Waller; Technical Director: David Tatasciore; Audio and Music Producer: Nat Weiner; Editorial Producers: Noa Azulai, Sam Ozer-Staton.
REFERENCES AND SUPPLEMENTAL MATERIALS:
- Danny Hakim, “In Georgia, a New District Attorney Starts Circling Trump and His Allies,” New York Times, 2/13/2021
- §21-2-604, Criminal solicitation to commit election fraud, Georgia Code
- Amy Gardner, “Here’s the full transcript and audio of the call between Trump and Raffensperger,” Washington Post, 1/5/2021
- Cameron Peters, “A Trump criminal probe in Georgia expands to include Sen. Lindsey Graham,” Vox, 2/13/2021
- Aaron Katersky, “Lawsuit accuses Donald Trump, Giuliani and others of conspiring to incite Capitol riot,” ABC News, 1/15/2021