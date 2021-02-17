In this episode of Third Degree, Elie Honig discusses a Georgia District Attorney’s criminal investigation into Donald Trump and his allies. He also addresses the downfall of one Trump ally in particular: Rudy Giuliani.

Third Degree is produced by CAFE Studios.

Executive Producer: Tamara Sepper; Senior Editorial Producer: Adam Waller; Technical Director: David Tatasciore; Audio and Music Producer: Nat Weiner; Editorial Producers: Noa Azulai, Sam Ozer-Staton.

