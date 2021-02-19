In this episode of Third Degree, Elie Honig is joined by NYU law student Safeena Mecklai to discuss the impact of Trump’s acquittal on the next generation of lawyers, a Georgia District Attorney’s pending investigation into Trump’s efforts to overturn election results, and the challenges of lawyering over Zoom.
Join Elie every Friday on Third Degree for a conversation with a rotating slate of America’s most impressive law school students.
Elie’s analysis doesn’t end with Third Degree. Sign up to receive the CAFE Brief, a weekly newsletter featuring articles by Elie, a weekly roundup of politically charged legal news, and historical lookbacks that help inform our current political challenges.
Third Degree is produced by CAFE Studios.
Executive Producer: Tamara Sepper; Senior Editorial Producer: Adam Waller; Technical Director: David Tatasciore; Audio and Music Producer: Nat Weiner; Editorial Producers: Sam Ozer-Staton, Noa Azulai.
REFERENCES AND SUPPLEMENTAL MATERIALS:
- “Donald Trump’s entire legal team quits week before impeachment trial: Sources,” ABC News, 1/30/21
- Richard Fausset and Danny Hakim, “Georgia Prosecutors Open Criminal Inquiry Into Trump’s Efforts to Subvert Election,” New York Times, 2/10/21
- Fulton County, Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis on Rachel Maddow, MSNBC, 2/11/21
- U.S. v. Sassano, 293 F. App’x 100 (2d Cir. 2008)