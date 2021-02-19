  • Show Notes

In this episode of Third Degree, Elie Honig is joined by NYU law student Safeena Mecklai to discuss the impact of Trump’s acquittal on the next generation of lawyers, a Georgia District Attorney’s pending investigation into Trump’s efforts to overturn election results, and the challenges of lawyering over Zoom.  

Join Elie every Friday on Third Degree for a conversation with a rotating slate of America’s most impressive law school students.

REFERENCES AND SUPPLEMENTAL MATERIALS:

