On this episode of the United Security podcast, Lisa Monaco and Ken Wainstein break down the recent announcement by top intelligence officials that Russia and Iran have obtained American voter registration data. They also discuss DNI John Ratcliffe’s selective declassification of intelligence, and the sweeping indictment against six Russian intelligence officers in connection with some of the world’s most high-profile cyberattacks.

REFERENCES & SUPPLEMENTAL MATERIALS

