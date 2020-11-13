  • Show Notes
On this special episode of the United Security podcast, Ken Wainstein interviews former CIA Director John Brennan. Brennan, who first joined the Agency in 1980, served as Director during President Obama’s second term, from March 2013 to January 2017. 

He chronicles a lifetime of insight into the world of American intelligence in his new memoir, Undaunted: Fighting America’s Enemies at Home and Abroad

Brennan speaks with Ken about his 40-year career in intelligence, the national security implications of Trump’s refusal to concede the election, and his relationship with President-elect Biden.

CIA Director John Brennan on his 40-year career in the clandestine world of intelligence

Director Brennan was an “equal opportunity offender” toward Republicans and Democrats over the course of his legendary rise through the Central Intelligence Agency.

11/13/20

By Ken Wainstein

After he witnessed firsthand President Trump’s disdain for the rule of law, former CIA Director John Brennan decided he had to speak out. Now, almost four years after he first openly criticized the President and entered into a tense back-and-forth with the White House over the administration’s attempts to revoke his security clearance, Brennan reflects with Ken Wainstein on the election of Joe Biden and how we can put this national chapter behind us — even as Trump refuses to concede. 

The two also dive into Brennan’s explosive new memoir, Undaunted: My Fight Against America’s Enemies, at Home and Abroad, which offers extensive insight into the inner workings of the Obama administration’s national security policy. Brennan spends particular time making sense of Joe Biden’s unique vice presidential tenure, from Biden’s mediation of the CIA’s battle with Senator Dianne Feinstein over the release of the controversial Senate Intelligence Committee report on CIA torture, to his steadying hand during debates over Syria and the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. “I think he is exceptionally well prepared professionally for the role of president of the United States,” Brennan tells Ken. “But he is also very, very able to have that compassion, that empathy, that understanding about his fellow Americans, irrespective of their lot in life.” 

 

