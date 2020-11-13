On this special episode of the United Security podcast, Ken Wainstein interviews former CIA Director John Brennan. Brennan, who first joined the Agency in 1980, served as Director during President Obama’s second term, from March 2013 to January 2017.

He chronicles a lifetime of insight into the world of American intelligence in his new memoir, Undaunted: Fighting America’s Enemies at Home and Abroad.

Brennan speaks with Ken about his 40-year career in intelligence, the national security implications of Trump’s refusal to concede the election, and his relationship with President-elect Biden.

This podcast is produced by CAFE Studios.

Tamara Sepper – Executive Producer; Adam Waller – Senior Editorial Producer; Nat Weiner — Audio Producer; Sam Ozer-Staton — Editorial Producer, David Kurlander — Editorial Producer.

FAMILY AND FUTURE