On this special episode of the United Security podcast, Ken Wainstein talks with Courtney Elwood, the General Counsel of the CIA for nearly the entirety of the Trump administration.
They discuss Elwood’s formative years and her career in government, from her time clerking for Supreme Court Chief Justice William Rehnquist, to her service in the George W. Bush administration, to the unique dynamics of being the top lawyer at an agency focused on covert action.
This podcast is produced by CAFE Studios.
Tamara Sepper – Executive Producer; Adam Waller – Senior Editorial Producer; Nat Weiner — Audio Producer; David Kurlander — Editorial Producer, Sam Ozer-Staton — Editorial Producer
REFERENCES & SUPPLEMENTAL MATERIALS
UPBRINGING
- Patricia Sullivan, “Brig. Gen. Edwin Howard Simmons; ‘Collective Memory’ of Marine Corps,” Washington Post, 5/9/2007
- Brigadier General Edwin H. Simmons, United States Marines: The First Two Hundred Years 1775-1975, Viking, 1976
- Eve Zilbart, “Washington and Lee Struggles With New Realities,” Washington Post, 9/16/1985
- Dale Russakoff, “Lani Guinier Takes Law School to Task as Hostile to Women,” Washington Post, 1/29/1995
CLERKING
- Augustin Martinez and Ashley Oldfield, “Judges of the Fourth Circuit – Hon. J. Michael Luttig,” Wake Forest Law Review
- Linda Greenhouse, “Ideas & Trends; The Chief Justice Has New Clothes,” New York Times, 1/22/1995
- Joan Biskupic, “’The Biggest Heart in the Building,’” Washington Post, 7/25/1997
- United States v. Virginia, Oyez, 1996
- Chief Justice Rehnquist’s concurrent opinion in United States v. Virginia, Legal Information Institute, 6/1996
- Douglas Kmiec, “Young Mr. Rehnquist’s Theory of Moral Rights–Mostly Observed,” Stanford Law Review, 5/23/2006
- Courtney Elwood Speaks at Chief Justice Rehnquist’s Memorial Service, C-SPAN, 6/15/2006
BUSH ADMINISTRATION
- David Pilling, “Why George W. Bush is Africa’s favourite US president,” FT, 7/17/2019
- “U.S. Circuit and District Court Nominations by President George W. Bush During the 107th-109th Congresses,” CRS Report for Congress, 1/23/2007
- Kate Anderson Brower, “Inside the White House on September 11,” Fortune, 9/11/2016
- “Summary of USA PATRIOT Act,” Leahy.gov, 2001
- “David Addington: Cheney’s Powerful, One-Man Legal Office,” PBS Frontline, 2007
- Dan Eggen, “For Gonzales, a Familiar Cast at the Table,” Washington Post, 7/5/2005
- Peter Baker, “The Truth About Bush (and Cheney),” Politico, 11/22/2013
GENERAL COUNSEL
- John Bellinger, “Excellent Nominations for CIA GC and DoD GC,” Lawfare, 3/17/2017
- “Hearing to Consider the Nomination of Courtney Simmons Eldwood to be General Counsel of the Central Intelligence Agency,” Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, 4/26/2017
- Olga V. Mack and Katia Bloom, “3 Benefits Of Working For The CIA — General Counsel Of The CIA Spills The Beans,” Above the Law, 10/24/2016
- Michael E. DeVine, “Covert Action and Clandestine Activities of the Intelligence Community: Selected Definitions in Brief,” Congressional Research Service, 6/14/2019
- “50 U.S. Code § 3093 – Presidential approval and reporting of covert actions,” Legal Information Institute
- Tim Weiner, “C.I.A. Bares Its Bungling in Report on Bay of Pigs Invasion,” New York Times, 2/22/1998
- George Lardner Jr., “Covert Acts Restricted Under Act,” Washington Post, 7/27/1991
- NSD 79, FAS.org, 1/19/1993
- Charlie Savage, “Ex-F.B.I. Lawyer Who Altered Email in Russia Case Is Sentenced to Probation,” New York Times, 1/29/2021
- David P. Oakley, “Partners or Competitors? The Evolution of the Department of Defense/Central Intelligence Agency Relationship since Desert Storm and its Prospects for the Future,” Joint Special Operations University, 3/2014