On this special episode of the United Security podcast, Ken Wainstein talks with Courtney Elwood, the General Counsel of the CIA for nearly the entirety of the Trump administration.

They discuss Elwood’s formative years and her career in government, from her time clerking for Supreme Court Chief Justice William Rehnquist, to her service in the George W. Bush administration, to the unique dynamics of being the top lawyer at an agency focused on covert action.

This podcast is produced by CAFE Studios.

