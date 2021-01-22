On this special episode of the United Security podcast, former Director of National Intelligence Jim Clapper joins host Ken Wainstein for the second installment of their two-part conversation. While the last episode recounted Director Clapper’s life and career before becoming DNI, this one focuses on his service during the Obama administration.
Director Clapper talks to Ken about the formation of the DNI role, the Obama administration’s response to the Arab Spring, and the controversy over the NSA’s collection of phone data.
This podcast is produced by CAFE Studios.
Tamara Sepper – Executive Producer; Adam Waller – Senior Editorial Producer; Nat Weiner — Audio Producer; David Kurlander — Editorial Producer, Sam Ozer-Staton — Editorial Producer
REFERENCES & SUPPLEMENTAL MATERIALS
THE FALL OF THE U.S.S.R AND THE ARAB SPRING
UNDERSECRETARY OF DEFENSE
DIRECTOR OF NATIONAL INTELLIGENCE
LGBTQ+ RIGHTS
SURVEILLANCE
SNOWDEN
RUSSIA
THE END OF TRUMP
