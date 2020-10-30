In this sample from the United Security podcast, Lisa Monaco and Ken Wainstein weigh in on DNI John Ratcliffe’s selective declassification of intelligence, including “unverified intelligence” regarding Hillary Clinton.

In the full episode, Lisa and Ken offer an update on ongoing threats to election security, including the recent announcement by top intelligence officials that Russia and Iran have obtained American voter registration data. They also discuss the sweeping indictment against six Russian intelligence officers in connection with some of the world’s most high-profile cyberattacks.

