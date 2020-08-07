On this episode of United Security, “Arms, Protests, Ballots,” Lisa Monaco and Ken Wainstein break down politically charged national security issues making the headlines, including:
— The legal and policy questions raised by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s decision to bypass congressional review on an $8.1 billions arms deal with Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates;
— The legal authorities for the deployment of federal agents in response to Black Lives Matter protests in Portland and the related concerns the move raises about the mission of the Department of Homeland Security;
— Criticisms of the warning issued by William Evanina, director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center, on foreign election interference.
REFERENCES AND SUPPLEMENTAL MATERIALS:
ARMS SALES:
- 22 U.S. Code Chapter 39—Arms Export Control Act, Legal Information Institute, 1976
- 22 CFR § 123.15 – Congressional certification pursuant to Section 36(c) of the Arms Export Control Act, Legal Information Institute, 1976
- Paul K. Kerr, “Arms Sales: Congressional Review Process,” Congressional Research Service, 7/17/2020
- Pranshu Verma and Edward Wong, “Another Inspector General Resigns Amid Questions About Pompeo,” New York Times, 8/5/2020
- Alexandra Stark, “Should Congress Play a Role in Arms Sales?” Lawfare, 7/26/2020
- Scott R. Anderson, “Untangling the Yemen Arms Sales Debate,” Lawfare, 6/14/2019
- “Examples of ‘Emergency’ Arms Sales,” Forum on the Arms Trade, 2019
- Peter K. Tompa, “The Arms Export Control Act and Congressional Codetermination over Arms Sales,” American University International Law Review, 1986
- David Kurlander, “Distressed, Dismayed, and Worried: King Hussein and the Origins of Congressional Arms Oversight,” CAFE, 8/6/2020
- James M. Markham, “Hussein Says He May Buy Soviet Arms,” New York Times, 8/8/1975
DHS & PROTESTS:
- “21 former security leaders: We oppose militarized DHS deployment in Portland,” USA Today, 7/28/2020
- David Kurlander, “‘Basically Opportunistic’ — The L.A. Riots and the Decision to Federalize the National Guard,” CAFE, 6/5/2020
- “Executive Order on Protecting American Monuments, Memorials, and Statues and Combating Recent Criminal Violence,” WhiteHouse.gov, 6/26/2020
- 40 U.S. Code § 1315. Law enforcement authority of Secretary of Homeland Security for protection of public property, Legal Information Institute, 2002
- 10 U.S. Code § 252 – Use of militia and armed forces to enforce Federal authority, Legal Information Institute
- Homeland Security Act of 2002: Public Law 107-296, DHS, 11/25/2002
- “National Strategy for Homeland Security,” DHS, 7/2002
- “The Posse Comitatus Act and Related Matters: The Use of the Military to Execute Civilian Law,” Congressional Research Service, 2018
- Mary Harris, “How DHS Went to War With the American People,” Slate, 7/28/2020
- Shane Harris, “DHS compiled ‘intelligence reports’ on journalists who published leaked documents,” Washington Post, 7/30/2020
- Steve Vladeck and Ben Wittes, “DHS Authorizes Domestic Surveillance to Protect Statues and Monuments,” Lawfare, 7/20/2020
- Barbara Boxer, “Barbara Boxer: DHS was a mistake. I regret voting for it,” Washington Post, 7/25/2020
- President George H.W. Bush, “L.A. Riots: President Bush’s reaction,” YouTube, 5/1/1992
- President George W. Bush, “Hurricane Katrina Response,” C-SPAN, 9/3/2005
- Douglas Brinkley, “How New Orleans Drowned,” Vanity Fair, 6/2006
- “Unrest Even at the Top Even During Riots,” Seattle Times, 12/16/1999
- President Bill Clinton at the 1999 WTO Ministerial Conference, C-SPAN, 12/1/1999
ELECTION INTERFERENCE:
- “Statement by NCSC Director William Evanina: 100 Days Until Election 2020,” DNI.gov, 7/24/2020
- David E. Sanger and Julian E. Barnes, “U.S. Warns Russia, China and Iran Are Trying to Interfere in the Election. Democrats Say It’s Far Worse,” New York Times, 7/24/2020
- Abby Ohlheiser, “Chinese Hackers Spied on the 2008 Elections, Too,” The Atlantic, 6/6/2013
- Ken Wainstein Statement Election Security Testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee, C-SPAN, 6/12/2018
- “Joint Statement from the Department of Homeland Security and Office of the Director of National Intelligence on Election Security,” DNI.gov, 10/7/2016
BOSTON MARATHON BOMBER:
- Court ruling overturning Boston Marathon bomber’s death sentence, Washington Post, 7/31/2020
- Masha Gessen, “Why a Court Overturned the Death Sentence for Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the Boston Marathon Bomber, The New Yorker, 8/5/2020
- Sari Horwitz, “Boston bombings a test and tryout for new counterterrorism adviser Lisa Monaco,” Washington Post, 4/17/2013
- Lisa Monaco, “Countering Violent Extremism and the Power of Community,” WhiteHouse.gov, 4/16/2014
UNSUNG HEROES: THE CITIZENS OF BEIRUT
- “How to Help Lebanon After Beirut Explosion,” New York Times, 8/5/2020
- “Beirut Explosion: How to Donate and Help Victims of Lebanon ‘Catastrophe,’” Newsweek, 8/5/2020
- “Israeli square bathed in Lebanese colors in rare show of support over Beirut blast,” Reuters, 8/5/2020
- Video of Migrant Worker Saving Young Girl, Twitter, 8/4/2020
- Video of First Responders Before Second Blast, Twitter, 8/5/2020