On this episode of United Security, “Arms, Protests, Ballots,” Lisa Monaco and Ken Wainstein break down politically charged national security issues making the headlines, including:

— The legal and policy questions raised by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s decision to bypass congressional review on an $8.1 billions arms deal with Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates;

— The legal authorities for the deployment of federal agents in response to Black Lives Matter protests in Portland and the related concerns the move raises about the mission of the Department of Homeland Security;

— Criticisms of the warning issued by William Evanina, director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center, on foreign election interference.

