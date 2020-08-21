United Security: The Double-Edged Sword of Technology

On this episode of United Security, “The Double-Edged Sword of Tech,” Lisa Monaco and Ken Wainstein break down politically charged national security issues making the headlines, including:

The new revelations unearthed by Volume 5 of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence’s final report.

Concerns about cryptocurrency as a method of terrorist financing, as highlighted by the Justice Department’s largest-ever seizure of cryptocurrencies last week.

The policy considerations and legal authorities associated with President Trump’s decision to ban Tiktok and WeChat by executive orders.