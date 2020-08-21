|
August 21, 2020

United Security: The Double-Edged Sword of Technology

  • Show Notes

On this episode of United Security, “The Double-Edged Sword of Tech,” Lisa Monaco and Ken Wainstein break down politically charged national security issues making the headlines, including: 

  • The new revelations unearthed by Volume 5 of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence’s final report. 
  • Concerns about cryptocurrency as a method of terrorist financing, as highlighted by the Justice Department’s largest-ever seizure of cryptocurrencies last week.
  • The policy considerations and legal authorities associated with President Trump’s decision to ban Tiktok and WeChat by executive orders. 
  • The arrest of media tycoon Jimmy Lai and the troubling enforcement of Hong Kong’s new national security law.

REFERENCES AND SUPPLEMENTAL MATERIALS: 

VICE PRESIDENTIAL VETTING PROCESS: 

  • Michael Scherer, “Inside Biden’s unusual VP pick process: Tough questions, 11 finalists and many lawyers,” Washington Post, 8/11/2020
  • Matt Viser, “Joe Biden announces team that will lead his vice-presidential selection process,” Washington Post, 4/30/2020
  • Juliet Lapidos, “Vetting Vet,” Slate, 9/3/2008

RUSSIA ELECTION INTERFERENCE:

  • Updated Statement by Director of National Counterintelligence and National Security Center William Evanina, Office of the Director of National Intelligence, 8/7/2020
  • “Statement by NCSC Director William Evanina: 100 Days Until Election 2020,” DNI.gov, 7/24/2020
  • Report of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence on Russian Active Measures Campaigns and Interference in the 2016 U.S. Election, Volume 5: Counterintelligence Threats and Vulnerabilities,” 8/18/2020
  • Josh Rudolph and Thomas Morley, “Covert Foreign Money: Financial Loopholes Exploited by Authoritarians to Fund Political Interference in Democracies,” German Marshall Fund, 8/18/2020
  • Mark Hosenball, “U.S. Senate committee concludes Russia used Manafort, WikiLeaks to boost Trump in 2016,” Reuters, 8/18/2020

CRYPTOCURRENCY

  • Indictment “Global Disruption of Three Terror Finance Cyber-Enabled Campaigns,” Department of Justice, 8/13/2020
  • Devlin Barrett, “U.S. seizes millions in cryptocurrency meant for terror groups, Justice Dept. says,” Washington Post, 8/13/2020
  • Sharon LaFraniere and Julian E. Barnes, “Report Details Manafort’s Ties During 2016 Trump Campaign to a Russian Agent,” New York Times, 8/18/2020
  • Jason Brett, “Between Crypto, Libra, Stablecoins, And Digital Dollars, Congress Introduced 35 ‘Blockchain’ Bills,” Forbes, 8/17/2020
  • Billy Bambraugh, “A Massive Bitcoin Flash Crash Just Created $1 Billion Of Crypto Chaos,” Forbes, 8/2/2020

TIK TOK AND WECHAT EXECUTIVE ORDERS 

  • “Executive Order on Addressing the Threat Posed by TikTok,” WhiteHouse.gov, 8/6/2020
  • “Executive Order on Addressing the Threat Posed by WeChat,” WhiteHouse.gov, 8/6/2020
  • “Executive Order on Securing the Information and Communications Technology and Services Supply Chain,” WhiteHouse.gov, 5/17/2019
  • Ana Swanson, “Trump’s Orders on WeChat and TikTok Are Uncertain. That May Be the Point,” New York Times, 8/7/2020
  • Raymond Zhong, “How TikTok’s Owner Tried, and Failed, to Cross the U.S.-China Divide,” New York Times, 8/3/2020
  • Nitish Pahwa, “What Indians Lost When Their Government Banned TikTok,” Slate, 8/7/2020
  • Nandita Bose, “U.S. Senate votes to ban TikTok app on government devices,” Reuters, 8/6/2020
  • Russell Brandom, “The biggest problem with Microsoft’s fractured TikTok deal,” The Verge, 8/4/2020
  • Donie O’Sullivan, “Trump’s campaign was trolled by TikTok users in Tulsa,” CNN, 6/21/2020
  • Elena Chatchko, “Could the TikTok and WeChat Executive Orders Undermine IEEPA?,” Lawfare, 8/8/2020
  • Executive Order No. 12170, “Blocking Iranian Government Property,” Treasury.gov, 11/14/1979
  • Edward Walsh and John Goshko, “The Freeze,” Washington Post, 11/15/1979

HONG KONG AND JIMMY LAI

  • Helen Davidson and Lily Kuo, “Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai arrested under new security law,” Guardian, 8/10/2020
  • Elaine Pearson, “What Jimmy Lai’s Arrest Means,” Human Rights Watch, 8/12/2020
  • Jiayang Fan, “China’s Arrest of a Free-Speech Icon Backfires in Hong Kong,” The New Yorker, 8/14/2020
  • “The International Emergency Economic Powers Act: Origins, Evolution, and Use,” Congressional Research Service, 7/14/2020
  • Joseph Kahn, “Yahoo helped Chinese to prosecute journalist,” New York Times, 8/9/2005

CLIPS: 

  • Democrats Spotlight “The Rising” at Democratic National Convention, DNC Website, 8/17/2020
  • ABC News Coverage of the Iran Hostage Crisis, YouTube, 11/14/1979
  • President Trump on TikTok Sale, C-SPAN, 8/3/2020
  • President Trump on Jimmy Lai’s Arrest, YouTube, 8/13/2020
  • Congressman Tom Lantos Chairs House Foreign Affairs Hearing on Yahoo’s Role in Shi Tao’s Imprisonment, C-SPAN, 11/7/2007

United Security: The Double-Edged Sword of Technology

