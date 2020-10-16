On this episode of the United Security podcast, Lisa Monaco and Ken Wainstein offer an update on the ongoing threats to election security, including a recent DHS assessment calling Russia the “primary covert influence actor.” They also discuss the national security implications of the White House COVID-19 cluster and break down the extradition of the “ISIS Beatles” to face trial in the United States.
*Episode recorded on the morning of Thursday, October 15.
ELECTION UPDATE
WHITE HOUSE COVID-19 CLUSTER
ISIS PROSECUTION
UNSUNG HEROES