In this episode of Cyber Space, James Murray, Director of the U.S. Secret Service, speaks with John Carlin about his professional journey to lead that agency. They also discuss Murray’s work in counterterrorism post-9/11, how all government institutions can be better equipped to combat cyber crimes and the mission of the Secret Service since its creation in 1865.
Cyber Space is the newest podcast for members of CAFE Insider. Every other Friday, John Carlin, who led the Justice Department’s National Security Division, explores issues at the intersection of technology, policy, and law with leaders who’ve made an impact in the world of cybersecurity.
Cyber Space is produced by CAFE Studios.
Executive Producer: Tamara Sepper; Senior Editorial Producer: Adam Waller; Audio Producer: Nat Weiner; Editorial Producers: Noa Azulai, Sam Ozer-Staton.
Cyber Space is produced in association with Brooklyn Law School’s BLIP clinic. Special thanks to Amanda Kadish, Isabel Agosto, Jaqueline Green and Motty Rivkin
