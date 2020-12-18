In this episode of Cyber Space, John Carlin is joined by Jeanette Manfra, the former assistant director for cybersecurity at the Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). They discuss Manfra’s time serving in Iraq, how she got into cybersecurity, and her new role as Director of Government Security and Compliance at Google Cloud.

Cyber Space is the newest podcast for members of CAFE Insider. Every other Friday, John Carlin, who led the Justice Department’s National Security Division, explores issues at the intersection of technology, policy, and law with leaders who’ve made an impact in the world of cybersecurity.

Cyber Space is produced by CAFE Studios.

Executive Producer: Tamara Sepper; Senior Editorial Producer: Adam Waller; Audio Producer: Nat Weiner; Editorial Producers: Noa Azulai, David Kurlander, Sam Ozer-Staton.

Cyber Space is produced in association with Brooklyn Law School’s BLIP clinic. Special thanks to Amanda Kadish, Isabel Agosto, Jaqueline Green and Motty Rivkin.

REFERENCES & SUPPLEMENTAL MATERIALS

DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY

Allen Kim, “Iconic 80s computer The Commodore 64 to return with fully-functional keyboard,” CNN , 6/26/2019

“US Forces Shift Role in Iraq to Stabilization of Country,” Voice of America , 4/16/2003

Shaun

Shaun Waterman, “DHS: We Won Cyber Turf Wars Under Obama,” Cyberscoop , 1/19/2017

“DHS Statement on the Issuance of Binding Operational Directive 17-01,” DHS.gov , 9/13/2017

Derek B. Johnson, “More detail on why DHS banned Kaspersky,” FCW , 4/13/2018

Matthew Rosenberg and Ron Nixon, “Kaspersky Lab Antivirus Software Is Ordered Off U.S. Government Computers,” New York Times , 9/13/2017

THE STATE OF CYBERDEFENSE

Thomas Bossert, “I Was the Homeland Security Adviser to Trump. We’re Being Hacked,” New York Times , 12/16/2020

Joseph Menn, “Suspected Russian hacking spree extended beyond SolarWinds users,” Reuters , 12/17/2020

William Turton and Kartikay Mehrotra, “FireEye Discovered SolarWinds Breach While Probing Own Hack,” Bloomberg , 12/14/2020

THE PRIVATE SECTOR

Jeanette Manfra, “‘Gov Clouds’ During COVID-19: The End of the Digital Fortress Era,” NextGov , 6/15/2020

Anthony Spadafora, “Google Cloud is majorly upping its security game,” Tech Radar , 12/14/2020

Neil Jenkins, “CTA Members Respond to SolarWinds Incident,” Cyber Threat Alliance , 12/15/2020

Frederic Lardinois, “Google Cloud launches Assured Workloads for Government, its version of a government cloud,” TechCrunch , 7/14/2020

GOVERNMENT EXODUS