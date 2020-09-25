Related Content: Listen to full episode here

In this episode, Kara Swisher, the prominent technology journalist and co-founder of Recode, joins Carlin to breakdown the dangers of social media, the challenge of maintaining privacy, and whether the biggest tech companies like Facebook and Twitter are too big. Swisher opens up about using TikTok on a burner phone, and why we need more voices like Senator Elizabeth Warren’s on Capitol Hill.

In this sample from the episode, Inglis and Swisher discuss whether November’s election is likely to be compromised by foreign cyber influences, what the recent partnership between Oracle and Tik Tok means for your privacy, and whether Silicon Valley’s most powerful technology companies should be broken up.

Cyber Space is the newest podcast for members of CAFE Insider . Every other Friday, John Carlin, the former head of the Justice Department’s National Security Division, explores issues at the intersection of technology, policy, and law with leaders who’ve made an impact in the world of cybersecurity.