Cyber Space ft. Monika Bickert

Cyber Space is the newest podcast for members of CAFE Insider. Every other Friday, host John Carlin, the former head of the Justice Department’s National Security Division, will explore issues at the intersection of technology, policy, and law with leaders who’ve made an impact in the world of cybersecurity.

In this episode, Monika Bickert, Facebook’s Head of Global Policy Management, joins Carlin for a deep dive on the dangers of cyberterrorism, the nuances of hate speech, the recent controversies surrounding political speech and misinformation on Facebook, and the company’s initiatives leading up to the November election. Bickert, a former federal prosecutor and cybersecurity expert, opens up about the complexities of Facebook’s community standards and how she, Mark Zuckerberg, and Sheryl Sandberg have navigated removing violent and misleading content.

REFERENCES & SUPPLEMENTAL MATERIALS

THE INTERVIEW:

Bill Schulz, “Dove Hunting – Baited Fields Can Lead to Arrest,” AP News , 9/26/1987

Nellie Bowles & Michael H. Keller, “Video Games and Online Chats Are ‘Hunting Grounds’ for Sexual Predators,” The New York Times , 12/7/2019

Parmy Olson, “Murdoch’s MySpace Warns Users With Ad Campaign,” Forbes , 4/11/2006

CYBERTERRORISM

HATE SPEECH & CENSORSHIP

Facebook Community Standards : Hate Speech

Shirin Ghaffary, “Civil rights leaders are still fed up with Facebook over hate speech,” Vox , 7/7/2020

Elizabeth Dwoskin & Craig Timberg, “Facebook bans extremist leaders including Louis Farrakhan, Alex Jones, Milo Yiannopoulos for being ‘dangerous’,” The Washington Post , 5/2/2019

Timothy B. Lee, “Facebook’s porn filter has trouble distinguishing real breasts from bronze ones,” The Washington Post , 9/25/2013

Lee Rowland, “Naked Statue Reveals One Thing: Facebook Censorship Needs Better Appeals Process,” ACLU , 9/25/2013

Luke Garratt, “Fondant farewell: Facebook bans cake decorator’s logo of topless mermaids – because of the figures’ nipples,” DailyMail.com , 3/19/2014

POLITICAL INFLUENCE

MISINFORMATION