Cyber Space ft. Monika Bickert

Cyber Space is the newest podcast for members of CAFE Insider. Every other Friday, host John Carlin, the former head of the Justice Department’s National Security Division, will explore issues at the intersection of technology, policy, and law with leaders who’ve made an impact in the world of cybersecurity.
In this episode, Monika Bickert, Facebook’s Head of Global Policy Management, joins Carlin for a deep dive on the dangers of cyberterrorism, the nuances of hate speech, the recent controversies surrounding political speech and misinformation on Facebook, and the company’s initiatives leading up to the November election. Bickert, a former federal prosecutor and cybersecurity expert, opens up about the complexities of Facebook’s community standards and how she, Mark Zuckerberg, and Sheryl Sandberg have navigated removing violent and misleading content.
REFERENCES & SUPPLEMENTAL MATERIALS
THE INTERVIEW:
- Bill Schulz, “Dove Hunting – Baited Fields Can Lead to Arrest,” AP News, 9/26/1987
- Nellie Bowles & Michael H. Keller, “Video Games and Online Chats Are ‘Hunting Grounds’ for Sexual Predators,” The New York Times, 12/7/2019
- Parmy Olson, “Murdoch’s MySpace Warns Users With Ad Campaign,” Forbes, 4/11/2006
CYBERTERRORISM
- Zak Doffman, “Facebook Takes Action As Terrorists Found Using Platform To Recruit And Campaign,” Forbes, 7/25/2019
- Davey Alba, Catie Edmondson & Mike Isaac, “Facebook Expands Definition of Terrorist Organizations to Limit Extremism,” The New York Times, 9/17/2019
- Brian Fishman, “Crossroads: Counter-terrorism and the Internet,” Texas National Security Review, 2/2/2019
- Statista data on the number of monthly active users on Facebook worldwide from 2008 to 2020
- Facebook Community Standards
- Davey Alba, “Facebook Bans Network With ‘Boogaloo’ Ties,” The New York Times, 6/30/2020
- Deepa Seetharaman, “Facebook Removes QAnon Groups as It Expands Anti-Violence Policy,” The Wall Street Journal, 8/19/2020
- Kim Lyons, Facebook deactivates almost 200 accounts linked to hate groups, The Verge, 6/7/2020
- Karissa Bell, “Facebook just made a major change to how it polices content,” Mashable, 4/24/2018
- Facebook blocks appeal form
HATE SPEECH & CENSORSHIP
- Facebook Community Standards: Hate Speech
- Shirin Ghaffary, “Civil rights leaders are still fed up with Facebook over hate speech,” Vox, 7/7/2020
- Elizabeth Dwoskin & Craig Timberg, “Facebook bans extremist leaders including Louis Farrakhan, Alex Jones, Milo Yiannopoulos for being ‘dangerous’,” The Washington Post, 5/2/2019
- Timothy B. Lee, “Facebook’s porn filter has trouble distinguishing real breasts from bronze ones,” The Washington Post, 9/25/2013
- Lee Rowland, “Naked Statue Reveals One Thing: Facebook Censorship Needs Better Appeals Process,” ACLU, 9/25/2013
- Luke Garratt, “Fondant farewell: Facebook bans cake decorator’s logo of topless mermaids – because of the figures’ nipples,” DailyMail.com, 3/19/2014
POLITICAL INFLUENCE
- Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg’s second update about their civil rights audit
- Mike Isaac, “Facebook’s Decisions Were ‘Setbacks for Civil Rights,’ Audit Finds,” The New York Times, 7/8/2020
- Katie Paul & Munsif Vengattil, “Facebook removed seven million posts in second quarter for false coronavirus information,” Reuters, 8/11/2020
- Cecilia Kang & Sheera Frenkel, “Facebook Removes Trump Campaign’s Misleading Coronavirus Video,” The New York Times, 8/5/2020
- Salvador Rodriguez, “Facebook says it’s gotten a lot better at removing material about ISIS, al-Qaeda and similar groups,” CNBC, 11/8/2018
- Kari Paul, “Facebook faces advertiser revolt over failure to address hate speech,” The Guardian, 6/22/2020
MISINFORMATION
- Facebook’s 2020 Community Standards Enforcement Report
- Mark Zuckerberg’s speech at Georgetown University, 10/17/2019
- Cecilia Kang & Mike Isaac, “Defiant Zuckerberg Says Facebook Won’t Police Political Speech,” The New York Times, 10/17/2019
- Sheera Frenkel, “Facebook to Remove Misinformation That Leads to Violence,” The New York Times, 7/18/2018
- Rebecca Heilweil, “Twitter now labels misleading coronavirus tweets with a misleading label,” Vox, 5/11/2020
- Kjetil Malkenes Hovland, “Facebook Backs Down on Censoring ‘Napalm Girl’ Photo,” The Wall Street Journal, 9/9/2016
- Deepa Seetharaman, “Facebook Employees Pushed to Remove Trump’s Posts as Hate Speech,” The Wall Street Journal, 10/21/2016
- Erin Kelly, “Republicans press social media giants on anti-conservative ‘bias’ that Dems call ‘nonsense’,” USA Today, 7/17/2018
- Alex Hern & Julia Carrie Wong, “Facebook plans voter turnout push – but will not bar false claims from Trump,” The Guardian, 6/17/2020
- Facebook announcing the launch of their voting information effort, 6/16/2020
- Facebook’s COVID-19 Information Center