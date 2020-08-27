|
August 27, 2020

Sample: Cyber Space ft. Monika Bickert

Cyber Space is the newest podcast for members of CAFE Insider. Every other Friday, host John Carlin, the former head of the Justice Department’s National Security Division, will explore issues at the intersection of technology, policy, and law with leaders who’ve made an impact in the world of cybersecurity. 

In this sample from the latest episode, Monika Bickert, Facebook’s Head of Global Policy Management, joins Carlin for a conversation about the company’s policies surrounding political speech and misinformation, and their new information initiative to get voters to the polls in November. 

Cyber Space Podcast

