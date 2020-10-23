In this sample of the Cyber Space podcast, Sue Gordon, the former Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence, speaks with John Carlin about her experience delivering intelligence briefings to five of the last six U.S. presidents, and why she felt she had to resign under President Trump.

In the full episode, Gordon also discusses her pathbreaking 40-year career in intelligence, and the current threats to the security of the U.S. election.

Cyber Space is the newest podcast for members of CAFE Insider. Every other Friday, Carlin, who led the Justice Department’s National Security Division, explores issues at the intersection of technology, policy, and law with leaders who’ve made an impact in the world of cybersecurity.

