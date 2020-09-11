|
September 11, 2020

Sample: Cyber Space ft. Chris Inglis

In the latest episode of Cyber Space, Chris Inglis, the former Deputy Director of the National Security Agency and current Professor of Cybersecurity Studies at the U.S. Naval Academy, joins host John Carlin for a wide-ranging discussion of U.S. cyber defense. 

In this sample from the episode, Inglis explains why Russia, China, North Korea, and Iran pose the greatest cyber threat. 

In the full episode, Inglis talks about his role on the Cyberspace Solarium Commission and the group’s proposals, the importance of instating a National Cyber Director to coordinate policy across the government and the private sector, his reflections on the Edward Snowden revelations, and more. 

Cyber Space is the newest podcast for members of CAFE Insider. Every other Friday, John Carlin, the former head of the Justice Department’s National Security Division, explores issues at the intersection of technology, policy, and law with leaders who’ve made an impact in the world of cybersecurity. 

Cyber Space Podcast

