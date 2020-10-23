In this episode of Cyber Space, Sue Gordon, the former Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence, joins John Carlin to discuss her pathbreaking 40-year career in intelligence, her experience briefing five of the last six U.S. presidents, and why she decided to resign under President Trump.

Cyber Space is the newest podcast for members of CAFE Insider. Every other Friday, John Carlin, who led the Justice Department’s National Security Division, explores issues at the intersection of technology, policy, and law with leaders who’ve made an impact in the world of cybersecurity.

Cyber Space is produced by CAFE Studios.

Executive Producer: Tamara Sepper; Senior Editorial Producer: Adam Waller; Audio Producer: Nat Weiner; Editorial Producer: Sam Ozer-Staton

Cyber Space is produced in association with Brooklyn Law School’s BLIP clinic. Special thanks to Amanda Kadish, Isabel Agosto, Jordan Khorshad, and Motty Rivkin.

REFERENCES & SUPPLEMENTAL MATERIALS

IRAN & RUSSIA NEWS

Julian Barnes & David Sanger, “Iran and Russia are using voter data to try to influence the election, officials say,” New York Times , 10/22/2020

Julian Barnes, David Sanger, & Nicole Perlroth, “Russia Poses Greater Election Threat Than Iran, Many U.S. Officials Say,” New York Times , 10/22/20

David Sanger & Nicole Perlroth, “As Election Nears, Government and Tech Firms Push Back on Russia (and Trump),” New York Times , 10/20/2020

GORDON’S BIOGRAPHY

Ryan Neu, “From the Hardwood to the CIA, Gordon a Leader,” Duke Sports Information , 10/28/2015

“Duke University Alumni: Sue Gordon ‘80,” Duke Alumni Association , 10/31/2014

David Welna, “Exclusive: After Quitting Last Year, Senior U.S. Intelligence Official Now Talks,” NPR , 8/13/2020

ELECTION DISINFORMATION

Sue Gordon, “The foreign foes who want to undermine America are getting help — from America,” Washington Post , 9/08/2020

Brooke Singman, “Ratcliffe says there ‘should be’ more Durham probe indictments,” Fox News , 10/19/2020

Devlin Barrett, “FBI says it has ‘nothing to add’ to Ratcliffe’s remarks about Hunter Biden, Russian disinformation,” Washington Post , 10/20/20

Tom Burt, “New cyberattacks targeting U.S. elections,” Microsoft on the Issues , 9/10/2020

Indictment of Russian GRU officers, 10/15/2020

GORDON’S RESIGNATION

Gordon’s handwritten note to President Trump upon resigning, 8/19/2019

Gordon’s official resignation letter , 08/08/2019

Aaron Blake, “Sue Gordon’s subtle but significant Trump protest,” Washington Post , 8/09/2020

“50 U.S. Code § 3025 – Office of the Director of National Intelligence,” Legal Information Institute , 2004

CYBER SECURITY