August 13, 2020

Introducing Cyber Space with John Carlin

John Carlin, joins Preet Bharara to preview CAFE’s new podcast, “Cyber Space.” Every other Friday, John will explore issues at the intersection of technology, policy, and law with a range of guests that have made an impact in the world of cybersecurity. 

Sign up to receive a free link to listen to an episode featuring Alex Stamos, who served as the Chief Security Officer at Facebook during Russia’s 2016 campaign to manipulate the presidential election, and at Yahoo, when the company experienced a series of breaches that resulted in the compromise of more than a billion accounts: cafe.com/cyber

“Cyber Space” with John Carlin is the latest podcast for members of CAFE Insider. Try the membership free for two weeks, and get access to the full archive of exclusive content, including the “CAFE Insider” podcast hosted by Preet Bharara and Anne Milgram, the “United Security” podcast hosted by Lisa Monaco and Ken Wainstein, audio essays by Preet and Elie Honig, and much more: www.cafe.com/Insider

Cyber Space Podcast

Introducing Cyber Space with John Carlin

